Musei all’aperto: tra scienza e natura

The Cascate del Varone (Varone Falls) is located in the town of Tenno in Trentino, 3 km from Riva del Garda. The falls has a height of almost 100 metres, and is sourced from the river Magnone, which runs beneath the valley of Ravizze and down to Lake Garda. Its waters are fed by underground leakage from Lake Tenno into the mountain that then forms the waterfall. The name Varone has its origin from the town of Varone a short distance away. The water feeds into Lake Garda.