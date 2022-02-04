Frasi in inglese di San Valentino: le più belle e romantiche

Stampa

L'Amore supera ogni cosa, anche i limiti linguistici. Per un San Valentino "internazionale", ecco alcuni frasi in inglese che possono scaldare il cuore in ogni parte del mondo. L'ideale per un biglietto cool e, allo stesso tempo, super-romantico!

Stop breathing if I don't see you anymore...

(Mi si ferma il respiro se non ti vedo ancora)



(Mi si ferma il respiro se non ti vedo ancora) You're the best thing I have ever had

(Sei la migliore cosa che mi sia successa)



(Sei la migliore cosa che mi sia successa) I can’t stop thinking about You

(Non posso smettere di pensarti)



(Non posso smettere di pensarti) Stand by me

(Resta con me)



(Resta con me) I can't help being in love with you / loving you

(Non posso fare a meno di amarti)



(Non posso fare a meno di amarti) You're my sweetheart

(Sei il mio amore)

(Sei il mio amore) You're mine

(Sei mio/a)

(Sei mio/a) You're my entire world.

(Sei tutto il mio mondo)

(Sei tutto il mio mondo) We are two souls that share the same truth and love.

(Siamo due anime che condividono la stessa verità e lo stesso Amore)

(Siamo due anime che condividono la stessa verità e lo stesso Amore) Don't leave me, just love me

(Non lasciarmi, amami soltanto)



(Non lasciarmi, amami soltanto) Love is in your heart not to stay, but to be shared

(L'amore si trova nel tuo cuore non per restarci, ma per essere condiviso)



(L'amore si trova nel tuo cuore non per restarci, ma per essere condiviso) Happiness is hidden everywhere; You just have to look for it

(La felicità è nascosta dappertutto: basta scovarla)

FRASI D'AMORE FAMOSE IN INGLESE

Inserire una citazione toccante è sempre un ottimo modo per fare breccia nel cuore di qualcuno...

Love doesn’t make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile - Franklin P. Jones.

(L’amore non fa girare il mondo. L’amore è ciò che rende la corsa utile)

- Franklin P. Jones. (L’amore non fa girare il mondo. L’amore è ciò che rende la corsa utile) Love asks me no questions, and gives me endless support - William Shakespeare

(L’amore non chiede mai e dà un sostegno infinito)

- William Shakespeare (L’amore non chiede mai e dà un sostegno infinito) Who ever loved that loved non at first sight? – Christopher Marlowe

(Chi può dire di aver amato che non abbia amato al primo sguardo?)

– Christopher Marlowe (Chi può dire di aver amato che non abbia amato al primo sguardo?) If I know what love is, it is because of you - Herman Hesse

(Se so cos’è l’amore, è grazie a te)

- Herman Hesse (Se so cos’è l’amore, è grazie a te) The sum of our lives are the hours when we love - Wilhelm Busch

Ciò che conta nella vita sono le ore in cui amiamo.

- Wilhelm Busch Ciò che conta nella vita sono le ore in cui amiamo. Only love and death will change all things - Khalil Gibran

(Solo l’amore e la morte cambiano ogni cosa)

- Khalil Gibran (Solo l’amore e la morte cambiano ogni cosa) Love is a flower, you’ve got to let it grow - John Lennon

(L’amore è un fiore, devi lasciarlo crescere)

Ecco per voi altri articoli dedicati al giorno più romantico del mondo!

SAN VALENTINO: FRASI D'AMORE ROMANTICHE!

SAN VALENTINO: FRASI D'AMORE DEI FILM DISNEY!

SAN VALENTINO: FRASI DIVERTENTI!

SAN VALENTINO: FRASI FAMOSE!

SAN VALENTINO: FRASI D'AMORE DA CANZONI!