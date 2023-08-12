Risate British: 10 barzellette in inglese

Come ve la cavate con l'inglese? Godetevi un po' di british humor e traducete queste 10 barzellette in lingua originale!
Where do zombies go swimming?
In the Dead Sea!
Doctor: “What’s your problem?”
Patient: “I think I’m a chicken”.
Doctor: “How long has this been goingt on?”
Patient: Ever since I was an egg!”
Mother: “Why did you just swallow the money I gave you?”
Son: “Well, you did say it was my lunch money!”
What do you call an elephant with a carrot in each ear?
Anything you want as he can’t hear you!
Do Apes kisses
Yes, but never on the first date.
What goes zzub zzub zzub zzub?
A bee flying backwars!
What letters are not in the alphabet?
The one in the mail, of course!
Father: “Well son, did you get a good place in the exam?”
Son: “Yes dad, right by the radiator!”
What’s full of holes and still holds water?”
“A sponge!”