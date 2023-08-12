Risate British: 10 barzellette in inglese

Stampa

Come ve la cavate con l'inglese? Godetevi un po' di british humor e traducete queste 10 barzellette in lingua originale!

Where do zombies go swimming?

In the Dead Sea!

Doctor: “What’s your problem?”

Patient: “I think I’m a chicken”.

Doctor: “How long has this been goingt on?”

Patient: Ever since I was an egg!”

Where do orcas hear music?

Orca-stras

Mother: “Why did you just swallow the money I gave you?”

Son: “Well, you did say it was my lunch money!”

What do you call an elephant with a carrot in each ear?

Anything you want as he can’t hear you!

Do Apes kisses

Yes, but never on the first date.

What goes zzub zzub zzub zzub?

A bee flying backwars!

What letters are not in the alphabet?

The one in the mail, of course!

Father: “Well son, did you get a good place in the exam?”

Son: “Yes dad, right by the radiator!”

What’s full of holes and still holds water?”

“A sponge!”

Le avete capite?