Risate British: 10 barzellette in inglese

Risate British: 10 barzellette in inglese
Dieci semplici barzellette che vi faranno sorridere nella lingua di Shakespeare!

Come ve la cavate con l'inglese? Godetevi un po' di british humor e traducete queste 10 barzellette in lingua originale!

Where do zombies go swimming?
In the Dead Sea!

Doctor: “What’s your problem?”
Patient: “I think I’m a chicken”.
Doctor: “How long has this been goingt on?”
Patient: Ever since I was an egg!”

Where do orcas hear music?
Orca-stras

Mother: “Why did you just swallow the money I gave you?”
Son: “Well, you did say it was my lunch money!”

What do you call an elephant with a carrot in each ear?
Anything you want as he can’t hear you!

Do Apes kisses
Yes, but never on the first date.

What goes zzub zzub zzub zzub?
A bee flying backwars!

What letters are not in the alphabet?
The one in the mail, of course!

Father: “Well son, did you get a good place in the exam?”
Son: “Yes dad, right by the radiator!”
What’s full of holes and still holds water?”
“A sponge!”

Le avete capite?
di Niccolò De Rosa
